Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.67.
A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
Insider Activity at Natera
In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $26,884.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,531.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,966 shares of company stock worth $550,755 in the last 90 days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera
Natera Stock Up 5.3 %
NTRA opened at $50.27 on Thursday. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
