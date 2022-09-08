Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $26,884.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,531.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,966 shares of company stock worth $550,755 in the last 90 days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Natera by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

NTRA opened at $50.27 on Thursday. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

