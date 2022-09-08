Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Lowered to $66.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $67.33 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NDAQ. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nasdaq to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.67 to $68.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $62.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.75. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,991 shares of company stock worth $1,208,908. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 110.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

