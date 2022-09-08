Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Tops $0.0011

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $32,795.03 and approximately $2,886.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 80.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,257,559 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.