Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) Insider Purchases A$19,995.00 in Stock

Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN – Get Rating) insider Lisa McIntyre bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.00 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,995.00 ($13,982.52).
Nanosonics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.19.
About Nanosonics
Featured Articles
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.