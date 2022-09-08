NAFTY (NAFTY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $112,880.00

NAFTY (NAFTY) traded up 54.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. NAFTY has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $112,880.00 worth of NAFTY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAFTY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NAFTY has traded up 80% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 203.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.07 or 0.00890258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00861206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016332 BTC.

NAFTY Coin Profile

NAFTY’s total supply is 19,481,078,369 coins and its circulating supply is 18,942,874,428 coins. NAFTY’s official Twitter account is @nafty_token.

Buying and Selling NAFTY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAFTY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAFTY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAFTY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

