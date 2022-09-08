MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,688. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

