Mpac Group’s (MPAC) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Mpac Group Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of LON:MPAC opened at GBX 241.78 ($2.92) on Thursday. Mpac Group has a 1 year low of GBX 188 ($2.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 658 ($7.95). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 290.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 405.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.30 million and a PE ratio of 620.13.
About Mpac Group
