Mpac Group’s (MPAC) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:MPAC opened at GBX 241.78 ($2.92) on Thursday. Mpac Group has a 1 year low of GBX 188 ($2.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 658 ($7.95). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 290.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 405.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.30 million and a PE ratio of 620.13.

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

