Moss Carbon Credit Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.97 Million (MCO2)

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Moss Carbon Credit has a total market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $87,048.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moss Carbon Credit has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can currently be purchased for $3.15 or 0.00016288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moss Carbon Credit alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,310.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00134744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00036601 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022788 BTC.

Moss Carbon Credit Profile

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) is a coin. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth.

Buying and Selling Moss Carbon Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain. 1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Carbon Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moss Carbon Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moss Carbon Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moss Carbon Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moss Carbon Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.