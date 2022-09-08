Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $9.10 Million

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Moss Carbon Credit has a market cap of $9.10 million and approximately $73,935.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moss Carbon Credit has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can currently be bought for $3.19 or 0.00016536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00038207 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004358 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,284.88 or 0.99889064 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038314 BTC.
About Moss Carbon Credit
Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2020. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth. The official website for Moss Carbon Credit is moss.earth.
Buying and Selling Moss Carbon Credit
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Carbon Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moss Carbon Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moss Carbon Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Moss Carbon Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moss Carbon Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.