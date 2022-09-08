Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $160.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.17. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

