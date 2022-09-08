Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,635 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 25,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,899,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 848,206 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 621.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 490,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 53,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $298,753.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,567,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,904,088.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at $679,882,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 153,540 shares of company stock valued at $847,523 and have sold 12,114,918 shares valued at $97,875,659. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

