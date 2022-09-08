Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 6,697 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,692.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,437,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,222 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,657,000 after buying an additional 5,117,716 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,261,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,976,000 after buying an additional 3,679,759 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,204,000 after buying an additional 2,605,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $260,402,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $79.95 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.64 and its 200 day moving average is $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

