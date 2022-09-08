Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in International Paper by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in International Paper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

