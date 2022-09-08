Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2022

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in International Paper by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in International Paper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.