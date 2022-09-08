Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 4.02% of Geospace Technologies worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 559,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 731,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 29,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. Geospace Technologies Co. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $10.35.

In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 19,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $95,682.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 19,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $95,682.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 249,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,904.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $39,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,089.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,569 shares of company stock valued at $139,691. Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

