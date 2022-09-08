Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,873,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,499,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.7 %

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.75.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $487.78 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $497.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

