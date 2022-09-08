Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 254.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 197,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 141,640 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.7% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 150,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 420,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

