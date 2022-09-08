Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $127.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

