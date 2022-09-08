Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 2,493 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,186,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,051,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TTE. HSBC increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 2.3 %

TTE opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.