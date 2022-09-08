MoonEdge (MOONED) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,225.00

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, MoonEdge has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One MoonEdge coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonEdge has a total market capitalization of $636,561.20 and approximately $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 553.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.89 or 0.01903281 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002453 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00860452 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016404 BTC.
MoonEdge Profile
MoonEdge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MoonEdge Coin Trading
