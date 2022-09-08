Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.52

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 4041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MNTV. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Momentive Global to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

Momentive Global Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentive Global

In other news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $29,398.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,099.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $43,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $239,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,983 shares of company stock worth $496,147. Insiders own 17.70% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,289,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,827,000 after acquiring an additional 113,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Momentive Global by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,097,000 after buying an additional 625,091 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its position in Momentive Global by 21.8% during the second quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,292,000 after buying an additional 1,245,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Momentive Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,903,000 after buying an additional 43,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in Momentive Global by 585.3% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,647,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,044,000 after buying an additional 2,260,987 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

