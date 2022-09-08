Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.00 million-$217.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.11 million. Model N also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MODN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of MODN stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $31.03. 3,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,532. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. Model N has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Model N will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $152,090.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $35,606.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $634,595. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Model N by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Model N by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Model N by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Model N by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Stories

