MMA Asset Management LLC Sells 106,936 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MMA Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,936 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $82.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

