MMA Asset Management LLC Purchases 340 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Truadvice LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $396.41 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

