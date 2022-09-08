MMA Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 37.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after acquiring an additional 679,553 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 971,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,395,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Insider Activity

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $194.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.31. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

