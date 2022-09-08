MMA Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,613 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,909,000 after acquiring an additional 406,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,043,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,374,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 13.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,708,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,936,000 after acquiring an additional 196,156 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

NUE stock opened at $135.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.39. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

