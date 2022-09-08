MMA Asset Management LLC Acquires 301 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 48.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

