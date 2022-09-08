Mixin (XIN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $115.39 Million

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a market cap of $115.39 million and approximately $47,688.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin coin can currently be bought for $192.61 or 0.01001754 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mixin

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,081 coins. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mixin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

