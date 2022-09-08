Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Shares Down 2.5%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.70. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24.

About Mitsui Fudosan

(Get Rating)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

Featured Stories

