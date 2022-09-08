Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 448,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 2,169,693 shares.The stock last traded at $5.00 and had previously closed at $4.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.