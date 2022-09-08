Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 2,099 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.96. 111,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,396,444. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $186.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

