Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 1,605 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MET. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.57. 18,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,709. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

