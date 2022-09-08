Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,889 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOST. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% during the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 992.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223,299 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,555,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,051,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,166,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $19.79. 58,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,903,253. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $37,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,168,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,992,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $36,700.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $37,730,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,168,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,992,081.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,359,919 shares of company stock worth $51,165,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TOST shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Toast to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

