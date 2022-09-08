Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.30. 18,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,554. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

