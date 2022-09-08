Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

NYSE WPC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $85.92. 2,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,410. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

