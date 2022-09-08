Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.9% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after buying an additional 127,231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,159,000 after buying an additional 164,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,057,000 after buying an additional 195,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $298.95. 1,644,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,215,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $305.95 and its 200 day moving average is $316.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.