Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.82

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TIGO shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $29.05 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.56.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 24.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at $945,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 169,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 643,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.