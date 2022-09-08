Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 33430650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Microsaic Systems Stock Down 12.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of £3.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.09.

About Microsaic Systems

(Get Rating)

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets in-field screening solution for real-time monitoring used in various markets, such as water, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia, and food and beverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsaic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsaic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.