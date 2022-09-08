MiamiCoin (MIA) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One MiamiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. MiamiCoin has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $12,980.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MiamiCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,022% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.73 or 0.03374232 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002460 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00860673 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016837 BTC.
About MiamiCoin
MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,721,099,999 coins. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MiamiCoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for MiamiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiamiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.