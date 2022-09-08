MetLife Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 27,411 call options on the company. This is an increase of 379% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,724 call options.

MetLife Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.76. The stock had a trading volume of 73,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,709. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.64. MetLife has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

