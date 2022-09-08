Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 145.61% from the company’s current price.

MESO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Mesoblast Price Performance

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 894.33% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 132.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

