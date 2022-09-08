Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 439 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after buying an additional 1,046,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,904,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.34. 871,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,772,744. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

