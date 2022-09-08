Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 73,239 Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.36% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $138.35. 5,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,070. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.21. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.39 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

