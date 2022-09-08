Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,098 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.08. 1,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,213. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $175.69 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.33.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

