Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 43,938 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2,382.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,938 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.49. 3,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,374. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $187.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

