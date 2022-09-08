MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of MercadoLibre worth $78,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Aviva PLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $887.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $839.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $904.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.67 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,949.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

