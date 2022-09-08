Memetic / PepeCoin Trading 9.9% Lower This Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $905,694.49 and approximately $422.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

