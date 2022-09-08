Media Network (MEDIA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million

Media Network (MEDIA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Media Network coin can now be bought for $8.85 or 0.00046067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Media Network has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Media Network has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $151,144.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 203.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.07 or 0.00890258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00861206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016332 BTC.

Media Network Profile

Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN.

Media Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Media Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Media Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Media Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

