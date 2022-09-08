McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.63-2.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $5.83 on Thursday, hitting $79.17. The stock had a trading volume of 50,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,853. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average of $92.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

