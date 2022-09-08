Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAXN traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 573,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.58. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.49). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.64% and a negative return on equity of 94.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,611,000 after acquiring an additional 87,838 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,578,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 249,530 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 95.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 395,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 193,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 391.5% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 395,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 315,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

