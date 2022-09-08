Mather Group LLC. Sells 128,059 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 864,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,059 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $23,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,900. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

